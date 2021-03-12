Disney World MagicBand Support Coming to iPhone and Apple Watch

Disney today announced MagicBand support for iPhone and Apple Watch in a service called "Disney MagicMobile," which uses the Wallet app.

Disney's MagicBand is a colorful wristband that guests can wear at Walt Disney World to enter the theme parks, unlock their hotel room, and buy food and merchandise. MagicMobile brings a contactless way to access many MagicBand features using only an ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch.

Guests will be able to create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to the Wallet app. The user's ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch can then be used at the same contactless access points as with a MagicBand. There is also the option to use a MagicBand alongside a MagicMobile mobile pass, so guests do not need to choose one over the other.

Initially, MagicMobile will be exclusive to Apple devices only, but the service is expected to come to Android devices at a later date.