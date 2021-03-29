Apple Offers Employees Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated

by

To encourage employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Apple is offering paid time off for vaccine appointments and paid sick leave for those who experience side effects, reports Bloomberg.

apple park drone june 2018 2
Apple does not have its own supply of vaccines and is not providing shots to workers, so employees will be required to get vaccines through their state's medical facilities.

Since last spring, Apple's campuses in Cupertino, California and other cities have been largely shut down, with most employees working from home. Retail stores around the world were also shuttered for most of the year.

Vaccines will hasten Apple's campus re-openings and will get employees back to work sooner. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a March interview that he "can't wait" for employees to return to in-person work. Cook said that people need to be together because you can't plan collaboration and innovation.

"Innovation isn't always a planned activity. It's bumping into each other over the course of the day and advancing an idea that you just had. And you really need to be together to do that."

Cook in March said that Apple had no firm return to work date for employees, but in California, where Apple's two main campuses are located, all people over the age of 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated starting on April 15. Cook last year told employees that staff could return to the campuses as early as June.

Retail employees have returned to work as all Apple Stores in the United States have been reopen since March 1, but many corporate employees are still working from home.

macdos
macdos
33 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Paid time off to get vaccinated? Evil socialism! That's the scary stuff they do in Europe, not in the States.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stella
Stella
29 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Why is this news? Our company, and others would be encouraging their employees to get vaccinated, and wouldn't bat an eyelid if someone had to be away from work for a short while, it would definitely be paid.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reyesmac
reyesmac
22 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Make sure you have your vaxpass to even enter the building eventually.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkslide29
darkslide29
13 minutes ago at 12:33 pm

That's dope, considering how much is SUUUUUCCCCCCKKKKKSSSS getting the second round of vaccines. First round was just weird. I'm not looking forward to the second one from what I've heard (but still doing it, of course. Better to vax and deal with one day of weird, versus no vax and wondering how my days will end up)
I personally know two people in their late 20s/early 30s who could not work or get out of bed for about 24 hours. But after that day passed, they were completely back to normal. Meanwhile, my parents in their late 60s had zero side effects from the second shot. So I guess it varies very widely, and not guaranteed to be bad, so best of luck to ya.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
newyorksole
newyorksole
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Not surprising at all. They want as many people to get vaccinated as possible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BlueCreek
BlueCreek
29 minutes ago at 12:16 pm

Paid time off to get vaccinated? Evil socialism! That's the scary stuff they do in Europe, not in the States.
Take unpaid time off if you prefer ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
