Apple Reopens All 270 Retail Stores in the United States

by

All 270 Apple retail stores in the United States have been reopened as of today, marking the first time that Apple has had all locations operational since stores began closing in March 2020.

apple store palo alto
When the first shutdowns occurred on March 14, 2020, Apple initially planned to reopen stores starting on March 27th, but that did not happen and stores have been opening and closing on a rotating basis as the pandemic has continued.

Some stores began reopening in May 2020, but until today, not all locations were opened back up. Stores in Texas, including those in Houston, and Dallas, were the last to reopen after winter storms that affected the area.

As noted by 9to5Mac, there are still restrictions at many of the Apple Stores in the U.S. Some are offering in-store shopping appointments, while others are only set up for Express pickup of online orders and Genius Support appointments.

Apple uses local health and safety guidelines to dictate which stores operate, so there is still a chance that there could be additional shutdowns going forward should there be a change in a particular state.

Outside of the U.S., there are still stores closed in France and Brazil.

Williesleg Avatar
Williesleg
45 minutes ago at 09:30 am
I wonder how they'll keep everything clean and covid-free. I'm still afraid to go anywhere in the middle of this pandemic.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
44 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Cases are dropping drastically :) Back to Business.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
39 minutes ago at 09:36 am

Unless you have severe risk factors you should not be worried. Surface transmission has not been proven to be a meaningful vector. Wiping down everything and constant cleaning is likely overkill outside of medical office as long as you dont start licking surfaces.
If you can’t lick anything, why bother going to an Apple Store?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimbobb24 Avatar
jimbobb24
40 minutes ago at 09:35 am

I wonder how they'll keep everything clean and covid-free. I'm still afraid to go anywhere in the middle of this pandemic.
Unless you have severe risk factors you should not be worried. Surface transmission has not been proven to be a meaningful vector. Wiping down everything and constant cleaning is likely overkill outside of medical office as long as you dont start licking surfaces.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le0M Avatar
Le0M
45 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Are you serious? In Europe there is a new outbreak, and the US opens? Good luck!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
planteater Avatar
planteater
28 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Tell me again how many masks I need to be safe and come out of my cocoon?

To anyone that thinks this is bad news, start living your life without fear. Your safe space will not save you. Live!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
