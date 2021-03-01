Apple Reopens All 270 Retail Stores in the United States

All 270 Apple retail stores in the United States have been reopened as of today, marking the first time that Apple has had all locations operational since stores began closing in March 2020.



When the first shutdowns occurred on March 14, 2020, Apple initially planned to reopen stores starting on March 27th, but that did not happen and stores have been opening and closing on a rotating basis as the pandemic has continued.

Some stores began reopening in May 2020, but until today, not all locations were opened back up. Stores in Texas, including those in Houston, and Dallas, were the last to reopen after winter storms that affected the area.

As noted by 9to5Mac, there are still restrictions at many of the Apple Stores in the U.S. Some are offering in-store shopping appointments, while others are only set up for Express pickup of online orders and Genius Support appointments.

Apple uses local health and safety guidelines to dictate which stores operate, so there is still a chance that there could be additional shutdowns going forward should there be a change in a particular state.

Outside of the U.S., there are still stores closed in France and Brazil.