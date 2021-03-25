Throwboy Launches New Collection of Apple Themed T-Shirts

Throwboy, known for its pillows and blankets that look like classic Apple products, this week debuted a new series of t-shirts that may interest Apple fans.



Available in both women's sizes and men's sizes, there are several Apple product-themed design options to choose from like the iconic Apple time 9:41, or the design of the Command key.



There's a rainbow design that lists Apple's most important products like the Macintosh, iMac, iPod, and iPhone, along with a "1984" design that harkens back to the classic Apple ad and a "Think Different (Again)" t-shirt.

Each shirt is priced at $32.99 and can be purchased from the Throwboy website.