Today we're tracking a collection of discounts across Apple's iPad lineup, including solid ongoing discounts on both the 2020 iPad Pro and iPad Air. Prices for the iPad Pro start at $849.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, and at $559.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPad Pro

Besides the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch tablet, other iPad Pro models on sale include the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $949.00, down from $999.00. There are both Wi-Fi and cellular devices being discounted, and all sales can be found on Amazon this week.



11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 128GB - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Cellular 128GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)

- $1,049.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB - $1,179.00 at Amazon ($70 off)

iPad Air

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $679.00 at Amazon, down from $749.00. This is the best ongoing price for this model of the iPad Air, and today it's available in all colors, although some have slightly delayed shipping estimates.



Amazon also has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at $559.00, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors except Silver. While it's not a lowest-ever price, it is among the best available online right now.

The new iPad Air launched in October 2020 with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display and a design that's similar to the iPad Pro with an aluminum chassis that features flat, rounded edges that wrap around the fully-laminated display. The iPad Air does not feature Face ID and relies solely on Touch ID for biometric authentication purposes.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.