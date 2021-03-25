Apple Fitness+ Outage Makes Some Workouts Unavailable

The Apple Fitness+ service and app is experiencing an outage that has made some workouts unavailable at the current time.



The Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV is currently not listing Core, Strength, HIIT, or Yoga workouts in the top navigation menu, and attempting to access one of these workouts leads to an error message.

"Unable to access Apple Fitness+ content at this time," the app reads when trying to start an affected workout.

On Twitter, Apple Support said that Apple is aware of a "potential issue" and is logging/tracking information affiliated with the Apple Fitness features, so presumably a fix is in the works.

There's no word on when the workouts will be available again, but we'll update this article when Apple addresses the issue.