Disney+ U.S. Price Increasing to $7.99/Month This Friday

Starting on Friday, March 26, Disney plans to raise the price of its subscription streaming service, Disney+. Currently priced at $6.99 per month in the U.S., the cost will be going up by $1 to $7.99 per month.



Those who want to lock in the $6.99 per month price point should sign up for a subscription before March 26. The yearly subscription price is also going up, increasing from $69.99 to $79.99.

The Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be increasing in price from $12.99 to $13.99 per month for the ad-supported version or $18.99 to $19.99 per month for the ad-free version.

Disney+ first announced the price increase back in December, and it comes following many successful TV show releases like "The Mandalorian," "WandaVision," and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," along with movies like "Soul."

As of March, Disney+ has surpassed 100 million subscribers.