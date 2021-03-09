Disney+ Now Has More Than 100 Million Subscribers

by

Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers, Disney announced today during a shareholders meeting. The streaming service has gained five million subscribers since Mid-February, which was the last time subscriber info was shared.

disney plus
"The enormous success of Disney+ --which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers--has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Disney has set a target of 100+ new titles per year across Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, with Chapek calling the company's direct to consumer business a "top priority."

Disney+ reached the 100 million subscriber milestone 16 months after launch, exceeding all of the original subscriber targets that Disney set. When the service launched, Disney said that it hoped to hit 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, which it hit before the end of 2020.

Disney now believes that it will have 230 to 260 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, which will see Disney+ surpassing Netflix. In January, Netflix had more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

While Disney+ launched at the same time as Apple TV+, Disney's streaming service has grown much more rapidly. By five months after launch, Disney+ already had over 50 million subscribers thanks to Disney's wealth of existing content and original shows like "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision."

Apple has not provided details on ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers so there's no direct comparison available, but Apple's subscriber numbers are not likely to be anywhere near Disney's as Apple still has many people who are on free trials, which have been extended multiple times. Apple is also reimbursing ‌Apple TV+‌ costs for subscribers at the current time and will do so until July.

Apple has been ramping up its selection of original movies and TV shows and has invested heavily in new content, but it will be years before ‌Apple TV+‌ has a catalog that can compete with other streaming services.

Tags: Disney, Disney Plus

Top Rated Comments

bigcat318 Avatar
bigcat318
33 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Looks like the strategy of 'buying all the media companies' is working for them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wigby Avatar
wigby
23 minutes ago at 11:37 am

Disney market cap: $355 billion. Why not make them an offer, Apple?
Disney and Apple have partnered for years and that's the way Apple wants it. Disney brings too much baggage and a different corporate culture. Disney is now one of the few companies playing in the tech/streaming space that is actually older than Apple. Apple only wants their name on Apple originals but what would happen when a new animated feature from Disney premieres on Apple TV+? Half of the audience would call it a Disney production and the other half would call it Apple. Like Disney (who bought Pixar to avoid this very thing) Apple needs total control over their branding and and marketing in order to be Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rojaaemon Avatar
Rojaaemon
32 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Disney market cap: $355 billion. Why not make them an offer, Apple?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jony Quest Avatar
Jony Quest
26 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Easily the best deal out there, as far as streaming services go!

I used the D23 code at launch to prepay 3 years of the service, locked in at ≈ $3/month- making it a particularly amazing value, but even at the new price… it’s fabulous.
Access to movies while still in theaters, an insane back catalogue of shows & movies, plus the biggest ramp up of top tier original content since the advent of streaming… not surprisingly it is a juggernaut!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

bloodoxygenapplewatch

Apple Watch Series 7 to Gain Breakthrough New Health Feature

Friday March 5, 2021 5:34 am PST by
Apple is reportedly planning to bring a new, first-of-its-kind health technology to the Apple Watch Series 7, in what could be a breakthrough for managing conditions such as diabetes more easily. According to a recent report from ETNews, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature blood glucose monitoring via a non-invasive optical sensor. Measuring blood glucose levels, also known as blood...
Read Full Article
imac pro featured black

Apple Confirms iMac Pro Will Be Discontinued When Supplies Run Out, Recommends 27-Inch iMac

Saturday March 6, 2021 7:33 am PST by
Apple on late Friday evening added a "while supplies last" notice to its iMac Pro product page worldwide, and removed all upgrade options for the computer, leaving only the standard configuration available to order for now. We've since confirmed with Apple that when supplies run out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available whatsoever. Apple says the latest 27-inch iMac introduced in August...
Read Full Article402 comments
Top Stories 48

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Leaks, OLED iPads and Macs, New AirTags Evidence

Saturday March 6, 2021 6:00 am PST by
iPhone rumors are heating up, with noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week releasing a wide-ranging report outlining his expectations for the iPhone lineup over the next three years. This week also saw rumors about OLED displays potentially coming to iPad and Mac starting next year, increasing signs of AirTags functionality in iOS 14.5 betas, and more, so check out all of the details below! i...
Read Full Article67 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 08 at 1

Leaker Suggests Apple Event to Be Held on March 23

Monday March 8, 2021 2:25 am PST by
Apple will hold its first event of the year on March 23, according to information provided by a reputable Chinese leaker (via DuanRui). Apple is expected to launch AirTags, new iPads, and possibly updated AirPods at a spring event, and leaker "Kang" believes that date will be March 23. Initial speculation pointed to an event happening on March 16; however, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shot down...
Read Full Article174 comments
apple products refurbished store banner

Class Action Lawsuit Over Apple Providing Refurbished Replacement Devices Proceeding to Trial in August

Friday March 5, 2021 9:53 am PST by
Initially filed in 2016, a class action lawsuit that accuses Apple of violating the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act, Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, and other U.S. laws by providing customers with refurbished replacement devices is set to proceed to trial August 16, according to a notice this week from law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. Apple's repair terms and conditions state that,...
Read Full Article217 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 With Security Fixes

Monday March 8, 2021 10:01 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1, minor security updates that comes more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release...
Read Full Article64 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature2

iPhone 13 Rumor Recap: Smaller Notch, Larger Batteries, 120Hz for Pro Models, Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and More

Friday March 5, 2021 8:20 am PST by
While we are likely at least six months away from Apple unveiling the so-called iPhone 13 lineup, rumors about the devices are starting to accumulate, so we've put together this recap of everything that is expected so far. The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four models and the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Read Full Article137 comments
imac pro while supplies last

iMac Pro No Longer Custom Configurable, Available 'While Supplies Last'

Friday March 5, 2021 10:14 pm PST by
Apple appears to be on the verge of discontinuing the iMac Pro, with the store page for the high-end all-in-one Mac including a "While supplies last" tagline and only the base model with no custom configurations available for purchase. The iMac Pro launched in December 2017, and while there have been a few tweaks to the available configurations over the years, it has received no substantial...
Read Full Article148 comments
apple mixed reality headset mockup feature

Kuo: Apple to Launch Mixed Reality Headset in Mid 2022 and Augmented Reality Glasses by 2025

Sunday March 7, 2021 8:27 am PST by
Apple plans to release its long-rumored mixed reality headset "in mid-2022," followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025, well-regarded analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors. "We predict that Apple's MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by...
Read Full Article62 comments
smart contact lens

Kuo: Apple May Release Augmented Reality Contact Lenses in 2030s

Sunday March 7, 2021 9:34 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that Apple will release augmented reality "contact lenses" in the 2030s. Kuo said the lenses will bring electronics from the era of "visible computing" to "invisible computing." Mojo Vision smart contact lens Kuo said the lenses are "unlikely to have independent computing power and storage," suggesting that they...
Read Full Article207 comments