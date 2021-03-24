Apple Implements Tougher Security Guidelines at Factories to Prevent Leaks

Apple recently updated its security guidelines for its manufacturing partners, implementing tougher measures at factories to prevent leaks, according to an internal document obtained by The Information's Wayne Ma.



Among the changes mentioned in the report:

Apple's manufacturing partners can no longer collect biometric data such as fingerprints or facial scans of Apple employees who visit their facilities. However, the new rule does not apply to factory workers, leading to accusations of a double standard.

Apple's manufacturing partners must conduct criminal background checks on all assembly line workers who work on unreleased Apple products, rather than only certain employees, and those with criminal records are to be denied entry to areas where unreleased Apple products are being developed or assembled.

Apple is upgrading its computer system installed at some factories to determine how long parts should remain at one production station before moving to another. If a sensitive component in transit takes an unusually long time to arrive at its destination, security alarms are to be triggered.

Factory guards at checkpoints must keep detailed logs of the movement of workers carrying sensitive parts from one area to another.

Factory visitors are now required to present a government-issued ID.

Factory security cameras are now required to capture all four sides of transport vehicles when they are parked at the facilities.

Video recordings that show the destruction of prototypes and defective parts are now required to be retained for at least 180 days.

The Information's paywalled report goes into more detail about the changes, which appear to have been implemented earlier this year.