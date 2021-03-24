Apple TV+ Renews British Comedy Series 'Trying' for Third Season

by

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of its acclaimed British comedy series "Trying" will debut worldwide on May 14, with new episodes added weekly. The series has also been renewed for a third season.

032421 Comedy Trying Season Two Big Image 01 big image post
Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, Apple describes "Trying" as a comedy series about growing up, settling down, and finding someone to love. In the eight-episode second season of "Trying," Apple says couple Nikki (played by Smith) and Jason (played by Spall) continue to navigate the child adoption process.

Apple:

Having been approved by the adoption panel, they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they're being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki's plan that may prove insurmountable.

"Trying" is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Top Rated Comments

Veinticinco Avatar
Veinticinco
26 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Calling this show Trying is very apt as that’s exactly what I found it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seat_hydrant Avatar
seat_hydrant
10 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Thought this show was quite heartwarming and sweet. Glad to see more of it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmylrea Avatar
dmylrea
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am
We enjoyed season one. Looking forward to season 2.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cookie18 Avatar
Cookie18
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
It's an excellent show that deserves all the praise it is getting. I'm excited for seasons 2 and 3. Hopefully Apple is better at supporting shows long term than Netflix is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neluis222 Avatar
neluis222
7 minutes ago at 08:54 am
i actually found this funnier than all the other comedy shows on aptv+. i.m glad it's been renewed for 2 more seasons ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryintreasting Avatar
macsareveryintreasting
6 minutes ago at 08:55 am

i actually found this funnier than all the other comedy shows on aptv+. i.m glad it's been renewed for 2 more seasons ?
Everyone in the comments say this comedy show is good so I think I might try it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
