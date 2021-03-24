Apple TV+ Renews British Comedy Series 'Trying' for Third Season

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of its acclaimed British comedy series "Trying" will debut worldwide on May 14, with new episodes added weekly. The series has also been renewed for a third season.



Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, Apple describes "Trying" as a comedy series about growing up, settling down, and finding someone to love. In the eight-episode second season of "Trying," Apple says couple Nikki (played by Smith) and Jason (played by Spall) continue to navigate the child adoption process.

Apple:

Having been approved by the adoption panel, they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they're being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton), they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event, she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki's plan that may prove insurmountable.

"Trying" is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton. The series is produced by BBC Studios.