Facebook for iOS and Android Gains Hardware Security Key Support

Facebook has announced that starting today, users on iOS and Android will have the ability to log into their account with a hardware security key, bringing a more than three-year-old feature for the desktop to mobile devices.

Since 2017, Facebook has allowed users to use a hardware security key to access their accounts on desktops. Mobile users, however, have remained limited to protecting logins to their account with either an SMS verification code or an authentication app.

Hardware security keys are a small, USB-shaped device that requires you to manually push a button, connect it directly to your device, or use NFC to verify your identity. Since hackers cannot obtain the physical key itself, it's deemed one of the safest security layers possible for online accounts.

Facebook says it encourages everyone to purchase a security key and add the extra security layer to their account. Setting up a security key is relatively straightforward; users can go to the Security and Login section of settings within Facebook for iOS and Android, select Security Key, and follow the on-screen prompts.