DigiTimes: 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display No Longer Expected to Ship Until At Least April

Apple will not launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display until at least the second quarter of the year, which begins on April 1, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.



From today's report:

Epistar has become the exclusive supplier of miniLED chips to be used in 12.9-inch miniLED-backlit ‌iPad Pro‌, with nearly 50% of the corresponding production capacity booked up for the tablet and volume shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2021, the sources said.

Last week, DigiTimes reported that the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ could launch at the end of March, or early in the second quarter. The publication is now shifting, explicitly stating that mass shipments for the new iPad will begin in the second quarter. At the same time last week, speculation grew that Apple will hold an event on Tuesday, March 23.

That event, yet to be confirmed, is rumored to include the launch of AirTags, AirPods 3, and new ‌iPad Pro‌ models. If DigiTimes is to be believed, however, the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display will not launch until at least April.

Apple has several products in the pipeline with mini-LED displays. Compared to regular LCDs, mini-LED offers higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and is expected to become the new standard amongst Apple's future products, including a 14-inch MacBook Pro.