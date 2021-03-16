Today we're tracking a few deals on the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard at Amazon, which is providing multiple all-time low prices on the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Likewise, the Magic Keyboard accessories remain at their lowest prices on Amazon this week.



iPad Pro

Sale prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $899.00. There are a few more deals on the larger screened 12.9-inch models, which start at $949.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00.



11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $849.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 128GB - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)

- $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Cellular 128GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)

- $1,049.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price) Cellular 256GB - $1,189.94 at Amazon ($59 off)

- $1,189.94 at Amazon ($59 off) Cellular 1TB - $1,499.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)

Magic Keyboard

Secondly, Amazon is still discounting Apple's Magic Keyboard, for both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Starting with the larger model, you can get the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $249.99, down from $349.00. You'll see this price reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon, following the automatic application of a $79.01 coupon.



This remains the best price we've ever seen for this accessory, with the previous Amazon low price at around $315. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

You can get 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well, priced at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is another lowest-ever price, and the accessory works with fourth-generation iPad Air models as well.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.