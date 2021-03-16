Today we're tracking a few deals on the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard at Amazon, which is providing multiple all-time low prices on the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Likewise, the Magic Keyboard accessories remain at their lowest prices on Amazon this week.

iPad Pro

Sale prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $899.00. There are a few more deals on the larger screened 12.9-inch models, which start at $949.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00.

11-Inch iPad Pro

  • Wi-Fi 256GB - $849.00 at Amazon ($50 off)
  • Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

  • Wi-Fi 128GB - $949.00 at Amazon ($50 off)
  • Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
  • Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)
  • Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
  • Cellular 128GB - $1,049.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)
  • Cellular 256GB - $1,189.94 at Amazon ($59 off)
  • Cellular 1TB - $1,499.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest price)

Magic Keyboard

Secondly, Amazon is still discounting Apple's Magic Keyboard, for both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Starting with the larger model, you can get the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $249.99, down from $349.00. You'll see this price reflected at the checkout screen on Amazon, following the automatic application of a $79.01 coupon.

magic keyboard sale feature yellow
This remains the best price we've ever seen for this accessory, with the previous Amazon low price at around $315. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

$99 OFF
Magic Keyboard (12.9-Inch) for $249.99

You can get 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $100 off as well, priced at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is another lowest-ever price, and the accessory works with fourth-generation iPad Air models as well.

$100 OFF
Magic Keyboard (11-Inch) for $199.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, be sure to visit our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
35 minutes ago at 07:56 am
While these are good deals in terms of the percentage of the price taken off, I still cannot justify spending $249 for an iPad keyboard/cover.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Unless you are desperate for a good Tablet, I wouldn’t be in a rush to pick up Pro with new models on the horizon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
10 minutes ago at 08:20 am

I really don't understand Amazon sometimes. I purchased the 12.9" magic keyboard a couple of weeks ago at full price. When I called Amazon customer services to inquire about the lower price, instead of just crediting me the difference, I had to order a new keyboard at the lower price and then return the old one (at a cost of $8 for shipping). So I got back $100 (when you include the tax), but Amazon had to spend the money to ship the second keyboard, and they received back a keyboard that could not be re-sold as "new." That doesn't seem like smart business practice.
I think the reasoning is it’s worth their cost to them to add friction to the process for customers. Otherwise, it’s to easy for anyone to email and get a quick rebate.

Not saying this is true. Not saying it’s smart. But if I had to guess based on what a lot of other companies do, it’s probably something like this or something far more banal which is inventory and reporting simplicity.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
9 minutes ago at 08:22 am
Only 50$ off the 12.9? Better off waiting until the new models come out and these dump in price. 50 bucks isn't really a sale.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
