Apple Partners With Redford Center for Annual Youth Environmental Filmmaking Challenge

Apple is partnering with the Redford Center for the second annual Redford Center Stories Challenge, a youth filmmaking challenge that seeks to amplify the voices of students and educators in the environmental justice movement (via Variety).

The 2021 Redford Center Stories Challenge encourages middle-school-aged youths to promote environmental justice themes through the medium of film. Using the Apple Clips app, students can complete mini-challenges to build confidence and storytelling skills. Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives said:

Young people are leading the movement to create urgency around the need for environmental action. We are thrilled to partner with the Redford Center to lift young people's voices and give them tools to create content that inspires real change and furthers justice around the world. For there is no justice without environmental justice.

Students' work will be recognized across a range of categories on Earth Day 2021, and there are more than $10,000 in prize packages available for schools, teachers, and students. Student prizes include the opportunity to make a short film with a professional filmmaker, youth-directed donations to student and educator-selected nonprofits, Apple gift cards, and more.

Judges for this year's Redford Center Stories Challenge include Jackson, Robert Redford, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Dylan Redford, co-founder of Future Coalition Katie Eder, filmmaker Faith Briggs, and "Animal Planet" host Coyote Peterson. Submissions are open now to students until March 31, and winners will be announced on April 22.