Apple Continued to Dominate Wearables Market Across 2020

by

Apple continued to have a dominant hold on the wearables market in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to new shipment estimates shared today by IDC. Apple shipped 55.6 million wearable devices during the quarter for 36.2 percent market share.

applewatchseroundup
That's the same market share Apple held in the fourth quarter of 2019, but overall device shipments were up from 43.7 million in Q4 2019. Apple's competitors don't even come close. Xiaomi shipped an estimated 13.5 million wearable devices for 8.8 percent market share, followed by Samsung at 13 million devices and Huawei at 10.2 million devices.

wearable devices idc q4 2020
Apple Watch shipments rose an estimated 45.6 percent thanks to the different pricing intervals of the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and Series 3, and "hearables" shipments of AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max surged during the quarter.

Across all of 2020, IDC believes Apple shipped 151.4 million wearable devices for 34.1 percent market share. Xiaomi was the number two wearable device manufacturer in 2020 with 50.7 million devices shipped, followed by Huawei and Samsung with 43.5 million and 40 million devices shipped, respectively.

wearable devices idc 2020
Apple does not provide specific breakdowns of the number of Apple Watch and ‌AirPods‌ models shipped, so IDC's data is based on estimates. During a January earnings call, Apple said that wearables set a new revenue record in fiscal Q1 2021, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2020. Apple's wearables business is the size of a Fortune 120 company.

Tag: IDC

Top Rated Comments

Romeo_Nightfall Avatar
Romeo_Nightfall
35 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

Keep in mind, Samsung heard rumors of the Apple Watch back in 2012 and created 5 smartwatches in a span of 2 years before Apple released their first one.

Then, Samsung took the circular screen from the Moto 360 and took the rotating input mechanism from the Apple Watch to make their new smartwatches. They can't come up with good ideas on their own. They never will.

This goes to show you Samsung has no clue what they're doing. Apply the same logic to folding phones, smart tags, wireless earbuds, etc...being first doesn't mean it's going to be good and today's market proves it.
Do you feel good in your world of hate?

Samsung just has a different approach. And is very successful by the way
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
43 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
Dominated by Apple. I hope Apple releases a new CERAMIC model this year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
33 minutes ago at 01:42 pm

Samsung just has a different approach. And is very successful by the way
They're only successful by copying ideas. That's their different approach. Sure.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple vs Facebook feature

Former Employees Explain What Facebook Has to Lose When Apple Implements App Tracking Transparency

Thursday March 11, 2021 3:28 pm PST by
As Apple prepares to implement App Tracking Transparency changes in iOS 14.5, CNBC spoke with several former Facebook employees to get details on why Facebook has been so heavily against the planned privacy updates. Starting this spring, Facebook and other app developers will need to get express permission to access a user's advertising identifier, or IDFA, which is used to track usage...
Read Full Article119 comments
iPhone 12 Touch ID Feature Img

iPhone 13 Models Will 'Likely' Have Touch ID Under the Display

Friday March 12, 2021 8:43 am PST by
iPhone 13 models slated for release later this year will "likely" feature a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display for authentication, in addition to Face ID, according to Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues. In a research note shared with MacRumors today, the analysts added that iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch and that the LiDAR Scanner will...
Read Full Article221 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article42 comments
HomePodandMini feature

Apple Discontinues Full-Sized HomePod to Focus on HomePod Mini

Friday March 12, 2021 5:14 pm PST by
Apple has discontinued the standard HomePod to focus exclusively on the HomePod mini, reports TechCrunch. First introduced four years ago, Apple's larger HomePod has never sold well because of its high price tag. Apple hoped that the HomePod's high-quality sound would give it an edge over competing products, but sales of the HomePod have always been lackluster with so many more affordable...
Read Full Article1123 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Friday March 12, 2021 6:54 am PST by
Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo. Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro,...
Read Full Article77 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

Friday March 12, 2021 11:32 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs. With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half...
Read Full Article66 comments
airpods 3 1

Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

Friday March 12, 2021 11:55 am PST by
With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation AirPods. As with prior leaks, the AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded...
Read Full Article74 comments
disney magic bands

Disney World MagicBand Support Coming to iPhone and Apple Watch

Friday March 12, 2021 7:41 am PST by
Disney today announced MagicBand support for iPhone and Apple Watch in a service called "Disney MagicMobile," which uses the Wallet app. Disney's MagicBand is a colorful wristband that guests can wear at Walt Disney World to enter the theme parks, unlock their hotel room, and buy food and merchandise. MagicMobile brings a contactless way to access many MagicBand features using only an...
Read Full Article81 comments
jet black iphone x

Apple Prototyped a Jet Black iPhone X

Friday March 12, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
With the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016, Apple debuted a new "Jet Black" color, which was a glossy, shiny finish that was a departure from the standard brushed aluminum finishes of the iPhones that preceded it. Jet Black was unique because of how dark it was in comparison to other "black" and "space gray" finishes at the time. Apple hasn't used the same Jet Black finish for another phone to...
Read Full Article70 comments
Google Chrome Material Icon 450x450

Google Touts Chrome 89 Memory Savings That 'Keep Your Mac Cooler' While Browsing

Friday March 12, 2021 2:28 am PST by
Google's Chrome browser has been criticized for years for being a system resource hog, but Chromium developers are making some loud claims about how much smarter the latest version is at using and freeing up memory on macOS. According to a new post on Google's Chromium blog, Chrome developers recently managed to shrink the memory footprint of background tabs on Mac by up to 8%, or just over...
Read Full Article123 comments