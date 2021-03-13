Apple Promotes iPhone 12 'Ceramic Shield' Display In New 'Cook' Ad

In a new ad on its YouTube channel, Apple is promoting the durability and water resistance of the iPhone 12 and the performance of the "Ceramic Shield" display.

The ad, named "Cook," showcases a chef putting an ‌iPhone 12‌‌ through its paces by splashing it with liquids and flour, plus dropping it on its screen multiple times. The ad aims to highlight the "Ceramic Shield" display on the ‌iPhone 12‌, a new type of glass made by "introducing nano-ceramic crystals into the glass."

Apple claims this new glass on the front and back of ‌iPhone 12‌ models results in four times better drop performance and calls it the toughest glass in any smartphone. ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models are certified with an IP68 rating, allowing them to withstand submersion in up to 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

