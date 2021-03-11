Space Gray HomePod Currently Unavailable From Apple in the United States

The full-size Space Gray HomePod is currently unavailable from Apple in the United States for purchase and delivery, as first spotted by French site Consomac.

The White model of the ‌HomePod‌ remains available for purchase and delivery, indicating this is likely simply a shortage of the Space Gray model, rather than an indication of an imminent product refresh. Furthermore, the Space Gray ‌HomePod‌ is fully available on Apple's website in the UK, France, Australia, and several other countries.

For customers in the United States looking for a Space Gray ‌HomePod‌, Best Buy currently has them listed as in stock. As a complete alternative, both the White and Space Gray models of the smaller and cheaper HomePod mini are available for purchase on Apple's website in the United States.