Apple Releases watchOS 7.3.2 With Security Updates

Apple today released watchOS 7.3.2, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3.s comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 7.3.1, a bug fix update.



‌‌The watchOS 7.3.2 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, the update "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."