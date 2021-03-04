Satechi Launches New 9-in-1 On-the-Go Multiport USB-C Adapter

Satechi, known for its lineup of accessories designed for Apple's Macs, today announced the launch of the USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter that's compatible with the Mac lineup and the iPad Air and iPad Pro.



With the USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter, Satechi aimed to fit in as many ports as possible into a package that's still portable. It includes a built-in USB-C PD charging port that provides up to 100W power for charging a MacBook, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, two USB-A ports for peripherals, a 4K HDMI port, a VGA port, and micro/SD card reader slots.

