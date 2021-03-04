Satechi Launches New 9-in-1 On-the-Go Multiport USB-C Adapter
Satechi, known for its lineup of accessories designed for Apple's Macs, today announced the launch of the USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter that's compatible with the Mac lineup and the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
With the USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter, Satechi aimed to fit in as many ports as possible into a package that's still portable. It includes a built-in USB-C PD charging port that provides up to 100W power for charging a MacBook, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, two USB-A ports for peripherals, a 4K HDMI port, a VGA port, and micro/SD card reader slots.
Satechi's USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter can be purchased from the Satechi website or from Amazon.com for $99.99. Through March 15, Satechi is offering new customers 20 percent off of the adapter both on the Satechi website and on Amazon. Just enter the promo code MULTIPORT20 when checking out.