Apple TV+ Billie Eilish Documentary Drew Record Number of New Subscribers

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" has become the biggest Apple TV+ hit among young adults so far and has driven a record number of new subscribers to the service, according to Deadline.

Apple does not divulge subscriber numbers or viewing figures for ‌Apple TV+‌, but according to industry sources speaking to Deadline, the documentary drew a record-breaking 33 percent new viewers to the service. Young adult audiences reportedly fueled the momentum of new subscribers since the film premiered on Thursday, February 25, and half of the film's audience came from outside the United States.

The documentary is described as a "true coming of age story," following the young singer-songwriter and her rise to stardom. It offers an intimate look into her journey as a seventeen-year-old navigating life on the road, stage, and at home with her family while she writes, records, and releases her first album.

Apple paid $25 million for the R.J. Cutler-directed documentary in December 2019, battling against other streaming services for the rights in a bidding war. The record-breaking increase in subscribers and the capture of the young adult audience indicates that the move seems to have paid off.