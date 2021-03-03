Twelve South today launched the new HoverBar Duo, an adjustable stand that securely holds the iPad or iPhone, priced at $79.99. The accessory has dual functionality: it can sit on a desk as a weighted stand, or you can attach it to a shelf with the included shelf clamp.



Compatible iPads include all generations of the ‌iPad‌, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini, as well as any ‌iPhone‌. The HoverBar Duo features an adjustable clamp design, with arms that stretch to fit any ‌iPad‌ or ‌iPhone‌.

Twelve South is pitching the accessory as both a work companion for drawing with an Apple Pencil on the ‌iPad‌ or taking Zoom calls, as well as a way to easily read recipes in the kitchen.



The HoverBar Duo is available today on Twelve South for $79.99.