Jailbreak Tool 'unc0ver' 6.0.0 Released With iOS 14.3 Compatibility

The team behind the "unc0ver" jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 6.0.0 of its software, which can allegedly be used to jailbreak any device running iOS 11.0 through iOS 14.3 using a kernel vulnerability.

unc0ver version 6 release
The unc0ver website describes how the tool has been extensively tested across a range of iOS devices running various software versions, including an iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 14.3. The unc0ver website says the tool utilizes "native system sandbox exceptions" to maintain security while accessing jailbreak files.


Prior to the tool's initial release, the only way to jailbreak devices up to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ X was through "checkra1n," which is another jailbreaking tool made by the same security researcher responsible for the "checkm8" exploit.

Apple in January released iOS and iPadOS 14.4, which introduced security fixes for kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that affected all iPhones and iPads running previous versions of iOS or iPadOS 14. According to a recent tweet from Pwn20wnd, an iOS hacker and unc0ver developer, the jailbreaking tool utilizes an exploit based on a kernel vulnerability patched in iOS 14.4 that offers "optimal exploit speed and stability."

iPhones that have been updated to iOS 14.4 are not compatible with the new unc0ver jailbreaking tool, and there is no way to downgrade to iOS 14.3.

techguy9
techguy9
14 hours ago at 09:34 am
Before anyone asks: Yes, many people still jailbreak (with over 500k subscribers on the jailbreak forum on Reddit). Yes, it’s our choice if we do it and it’s fine if you don’t jailbreak.

alpi123
alpi123
14 hours ago at 09:54 am

And I hope you understand that as someone who creates software to feed and house my family, it's my choice to think poorly of software piracy, which is the main reason people jailbreak (though I'm certainly not saying everyone's reason, or yours).
Why do people always think Jailbreak = Pirated software?
You can pirate iOS apps without Jailbreak too.

People Jb to enable features that otherwise Apple wouldn't let you enable - enable themes, customize a lot of things, add new features etc...

hlfway2anywhere
hlfway2anywhere
14 hours ago at 09:57 am

And I hope you understand that as someone who creates software to feed and house my family, it's my choice to think poorly of software piracy, which is the main reason people jailbreak (though I'm certainly not saying everyone's reason, or yours).
Wrong. You can pirate any app you want now, without a jailbreak. People jailbreak to tweak their phones.

techguy9
techguy9
14 hours ago at 09:52 am

And I hope you understand that as someone who creates software to feed and house my family, it's my choice to think poorly of software piracy, which is the main reason people jailbreak (though I'm certainly not saying everyone's reason, or yours).
App piracy is no longer as prevalent on jailbreaks as before purely because there are much more popular solutions that do not require a jailbreak (with third-party signing services and automatic IPA self-signing apps being the most popular options I’ve seen). In fact, piracy of jailbreak tweaks themselves are a much bigger problem in the jailbreak world than using jailbreaks to install free apps.

ScreenSavers
ScreenSavers
14 hours ago at 09:36 am
Really incredible that they are still able to release free jailbreaks for iOS, 14 major versions after Apple started trying to stop them. I remember thinking 8.x was gonna be the end... Great job to this team!

thadoggfather
thadoggfather
14 hours ago at 10:21 am

Why bother? unless you run pirated software. But it's not worth it. You have to wait for a new Jailbreak version with every new update of IOS. plus you run the risk of bricking the device. Tech Guy.

Just use Android if you want to share and run APPS
because the stock user experience is confined to what apple lets you do

if I have an a14 processor why can’t I speed animations up to open apps when they’re already loaded in ram should I want to?

or see battery percent in the status bar without having to look at a widget or control center

or theming the icons since they’ve been the same
For 7 years

or five icons in the spacious dock

Or tapping the blank space in home screen a few times to lock my device instead of accessibility fake home button or back tap or the lock button

or maybe scan your face and Auto Unlock without swipe up if there aren’t notifications for a more seamless entry without user touch input

just to make a few examples

sometimes quality of life improvement tweaks are impactful so much so functionally they get baked in an iOS update as a profound new trailblazing feature

