Today we're tracking a few offers on multiple generations of iPhone. These include the latest sales from AT&T and Verizon on the iPhone 12 family, like up to $700 off a new iPhone 12 Pro at AT&T when adding a new line or upgrading. There's also a few refurbished iPhone 11 deals at Woot, all of which you'll find listed below.

iPhone 12 Layout FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPhone 12

At AT&T, you can get up to $700 off Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup. You'll need to purchase the new iPhone on a qualifying installment agreement and pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee, then add a new line of service or upgrade an existing line.

Lastly, a used smartphone will need to be traded in with a minimum trade-in value of $95 for $700 credit within 30 days of activating the new device. Afterwards, you'll receive up to $700 in bill credits over 30 monthly installments.

UP TO $700 OFF
iPhone 12 Models at AT&T

Eligible purchased smartphones include the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you opt for the 64GB iPhone 12 mini, and trade in an eligible smartphone, you can receive the new device at no extra cost.

iphone 12 colors lineup
Verizon has a few similar offers, with a wide variety of variations between each. You can get up to $750 off iPhone 12 models when adding a new line and trading in; you can buy one iPhone 12 model, then get $800 off another; or you can buy one iPhone 12 Pro model, and get $1,000 off another.

If you're upgrading, you can get up to $440 off a new iPhone when trading in an old model. All of these promotions require signing up for installment agreements and unlimited plans. You'll see the promo credit applied to your bill over 24 to 30 months.

iPhone 11

If you're looking to save some money on an unlocked and older iPhone, Woot's flash sale today has refurbished iPhone 11 devices from $509.99. This price is for the 64GB iPhone 11, and there's also the 128GB iPhone 11 at $559.99 and the 256GB iPhone 11 for $589.99.

iphone11proguide b
These prices are up to $90 off Apple's current one-time payment for the iPhone 11. Of course, they're also refurbished and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition with batteries that function at minimum 85 percent capacity.

REFURB SALE
iPhone 11 Models at Woot

You can also get the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $609.99 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $689.99. All of these devices come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.

Related Roundups: Apple Deals, iPhone 11, iPhone 12
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Neutral)

Top Stories

2021 mbp sd slot feature2

Kuo: New MacBook Pro Models With HDMI Port and SD Card Reader to Launch Later This Year

Monday February 22, 2021 8:52 pm PST by
Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models equipped with an HDMI port and SD card reader in the second half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who outlined his expectations in a research note obtained by MacRumors. The return of an SD card reader was first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month. "We predict that Apple's two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have...
Read Full Article452 comments
m1 mac mini

M1 Mac Users Report Excessive SSD Wear

Tuesday February 23, 2021 7:07 am PST by
Over the past week, some M1 Mac users have been reporting alarming SSD health readings, suggesting that these devices are writing extraordinary amounts of data to their drives (via iMore). Across Twitter and the MacRumors forums, users are reporting that M1 Macs are experiencing extremely high drive writes over a short space of time. In what appear to be the most severe cases, M1 Macs are sai...
Read Full Article585 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

BOE Rumored to Supply iPhone 13 Display Panels After iPhone 12 Failures

Monday February 22, 2021 9:54 am PST by
Display manufacturer BOE will be one of the main suppliers of OLED panels for iPhone 13 models, according to a new report today from Taiwan's Economic Daily News. BOE is said to be working with touch panel manufacturer General Interface Solution (GIS), part of the Hon Hai Group to develop OLED panels. Multiple iPhone 12 rumors suggested that BOE would supply some panels for the devices,...
Read Full Article38 comments
mac security privacy

Apple Takes Step to Prevent Further Spread of 'Silver Sparrow' Malware on Macs

Monday February 22, 2021 6:13 am PST by
Over the weekend, we reported on the second known piece of malware compiled to run natively on M1 Macs. Given the name "Silver Sparrow," the malicious package is said to leverage the macOS Installer JavaScript API to execute suspicious commands. After observing the malware for over a week, however, security firm Red Canary did not observe any final payload, so the exact threat to users remains a...
Read Full Article48 comments
jon prosser imac 2021colors

Prosser: 2021 iMac to Come in Five Colors, Apple Silicon Mac Pro to Resemble 'Stacked' Mac Minis

Wednesday February 24, 2021 7:26 am PST by
Hit-and-miss leaker Jon Prosser has today alleged that the upcoming 2021 iMac models will offer five color options, mirroring the colors of the fourth-generation iPad Air, and revealed a number of additional details about the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser explained that the redesigned iMacs will come featuring options for Silver, Space ...
Read Full Article272 comments
whatsapp privacy banner

WhatsApp Reveals What Happens to Users Who Don't Agree to Upcoming Privacy Policy Changes

Sunday February 21, 2021 1:11 am PST by
WhatsApp has revealed how it will gradually limit the features available to accounts held by users who do not accept the platform's impending privacy policy changes, due to come into effect on May 15. WhatsApp's new banner explaining the privacy policy changes According to an email seen by TechCrunch to one of its merchant partners, WhatsApp said it will "slowly ask" users who have not yet...
Read Full Article153 comments
new airpods leaked image 52audios

Alleged Leaked Image Claims to Show Third-Generation AirPods and Case

Sunday February 21, 2021 2:49 am PST by
A new image claims to offer our first real world look at Apple's next-generation AirPods. The image, shared by 52audio, showcases both AirPods and the charging case for what the site claims to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds. 52audio has in the past shared images claiming to showcase different parts of the third-generation AirPods. Most notably, the site in November shared...
Read Full Article125 comments
anker magsafe powercore battery pack

Anker Releases MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Lineup

Tuesday February 23, 2021 7:49 am PST by
Following rumors that Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 models, popular accessory maker Anker has beaten Apple to the punch with the release of its PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank. First previewed at CES 2021, the PowerCore battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides 5W of wireless charging. With a 5,000 mAh capacity,...
Read Full Article52 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

New iPad Pro and MacBook Models With Mini-LED Displays Again Rumored to Launch This Year

Monday February 22, 2021 9:32 pm PST by
Taiwanese company Ennostar will begin production of Mini-LED backlight units for an upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the late first quarter or second quarter of this year, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. Ennostar is a holding company that was jointly established in January 2021 by LED-related manufacturers Epistar and Lextar Electronics. Apple is expected to unveil the new ...
Read Full Article48 comments
14

iOS 14.5 to Make Zero-Click Attacks 'Significantly Harder'

Monday February 22, 2021 9:05 am PST by
Apple's impending iOS and iPadOS 14.5 update will make zero-click attacks considerably more difficult by extending PAC security provisions, according to Motherboard. Apple has made a change to the way in which it secures its code in the latest betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to make zero-click attacks much harder. The change, spotted by security researchers, has now been confirmed by...
Read Full Article25 comments