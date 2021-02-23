Sensibo Air Gains HomeKit Compatibility

The Sensibo Air smart air conditioning controller was recently updated with HomeKit support, allowing Sensibo Air owners to access air conditioning controls through the Home app in addition to using Siri commands.



Priced at $139, the Sensibo Air is compatible with standalone air conditioning units rather than central air conditioning options. It works with in-window units, introducing smart controls that can be accessed through a HomeKit-enabled device.

The Sensibo Air uses sensors paired with artificial intelligence to optimize the indoor climate and reduce indoor energy consumption by activating the AC when it's needed based on ambient temperature, humidity, and motion. It provides usage tips based on outdoor climate and air quality data.

‌HomeKit‌ compatibility has been in the works for some time now, with the feature rolling out to users starting last week. The product was previously compatible with Alexa, and will now also feature deeper integration and functionality with Apple devices.