Amazon today is continuing to discount a few of Apple's keyboards for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the highlight being the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is still the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this Magic Keyboard, which can also be used with the fourth generation iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but this discount isn't quite as steep. It's priced at $329.00, down from $349.00. Both versions of the Magic Keyboard provide a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a new floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

