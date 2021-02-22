Apple Planning Live Premiere Event for Billie Eilish Documentary Release on February 25

Apple today announced a global live premiere event for the release of "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," a highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary detailing Eilish's life after the launch of her debut album in March 2019.

The event, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time in the Apple TV app, the Apple Music app, and Eilish's YouTube channel, will feature an exclusive performance from Eilish, video packages from the film, an interview with director R.J. Cutler, and an "intimate conversation" with Eilish hosted by DJ Zane Lowe.

Immediately after the premiere event, the "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," documentary will be available to watch on Apple TV+. The documentary tells the coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to stardom as she navigates life on the road and at home with her family while writing and recording "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Eilish today also shared a live performance of "ilomilo," the song that provided the title for the ‌Apple TV+‌ documentary.