Apple Planning Live Premiere Event for Billie Eilish Documentary Release on February 25

by

Apple today announced a global live premiere event for the release of "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," a highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary detailing Eilish's life after the launch of her debut album in March 2019.


The event, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time in the Apple TV app, the Apple Music app, and Eilish's YouTube channel, will feature an exclusive performance from Eilish, video packages from the film, an interview with director R.J. Cutler, and an "intimate conversation" with Eilish hosted by DJ Zane Lowe.

Immediately after the premiere event, the "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," documentary will be available to watch on Apple TV+. The documentary tells the coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to stardom as she navigates life on the road and at home with her family while writing and recording "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Eilish today also shared a live performance of "ilomilo," the song that provided the title for the ‌Apple TV+‌ documentary.

Apple_Robert
Clearly I'm old. I have no clue who she is.
She is a foul-mouth kid that suffers from depression, and uses a lot of cursing in her music.
DocMultimedia
Clearly I'm old. I have no clue who she is.
Apple_Robert
Sounds like most youth. :) "You darn kids, get outta my yard!"
I had to check my yard just now to make sure there were no kids running afoot. Cats and dogs are welcome to come and go as they please. :D

*shakes fist at the sky. Darn kids and their music.
bpeeps
Clearly I'm old. I have no clue who she is.
Google can help.
DeltaHF
Apple hasn't been this obsessed with an artist since U2.
