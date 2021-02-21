Apple Investigating Issue With 'Pink Squares' Appearing on Displays Connected to M1 Mac Mini

by

In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple informed service providers that it is aware of and investigating an issue that may result in "pink squares or pixels" appearing on displays connected to an M1 Mac mini.

pink squares macos

Image via Twitter user @FatihVidyograf

This issue has been reported by users across the Apple Support Communities, MacRumors Forums, and Reddit since the M1 Mac mini launched in November, but the exact cause is unclear. Based on comments from affected users, it appears that the issue may be more common when connecting displays via HDMI compared to Thunderbolt.

Apple did not provide a specific timeframe for a fix. The memo was issued on February 19, over a week after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, which does not appear to address the issue. It is possible that a fix could be readied in time for the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3, which has been in beta testing since February 2.

In the meantime, Apple outlined the following troubleshooting steps:

  • Put the Mac mini to sleep
  • Wait two minutes and wake the Mac mini
  • Unplug the display from the Mac mini, and then plug the display back in
  • Adjust the display's resolution in System Preferences > Displays

If the issue reoccurs after restarting the Mac mini, Apple says to repeat the steps above.

There have been various other external display issues with M1 Macs in recent months, ranging from USB-C connection issues to some resolutions being unavailable when using an ultrawide or super-ultrawide display.

Related Roundup: Mac mini
Tags: Apple Authorized Service Providers, M1 Guide
Buyer's Guide: Mac Mini (Buy Now)

Top Stories

macbook air m1 unboxing feature

First Malware Running Natively on M1 Chip Discovered

Wednesday February 17, 2021 2:33 pm PST by
Malware specifically tailored to run on Apple's M1 chip has been discovered, indicating that malware authors have begun adapting malicious software for Apple's new generation of Macs with Apple silicon. Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle has now published a report, cited by Wired, that explains in detail how malware has started to be adapted and recompiled to run natively on the M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article115 comments
maxresdefault

iOS and iPadOS Apps Worth Checking Out - February 2021

Thursday February 18, 2021 3:26 pm PST by
Over on our YouTube channel, we have an ongoing video series that's meant to highlight new, interesting, and useful apps for the iPhone and the iPad that we think are worth downloading and checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There are so many apps in the App Store that it can be difficult to find new high-quality apps to download, plus it's easy to...
Read Full Article23 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Gurman: No Apple Event Happening on March 16

Friday February 19, 2021 5:42 pm PST by
Apple does not have plans to hold an event on Tuesday, March 16, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman confirmed on Twitter this evening. Earlier this week, a report from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News suggested there would be a March 16 event, with the initial rumor picked up and circulated by a few other sites. Economic Daily News cited unverified and unsubstantiated content from Twitter accounts...
Read Full Article112 comments
iphone 12 blue aluminum

Apple Says Some iPhone 12 Hardware Issues Will No Longer Require Replacing the Entire Device

Tuesday February 16, 2021 1:31 pm PST by
Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement. In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Read Full Article62 comments
maxresdefault

Revisiting Apple's MagSafe Leather Wallet After 3 Months of Usage

Saturday February 20, 2021 8:04 am PST by
Back in November when Apple's MagSafe-compatible Leather Wallet first launched, MacRumors videographer Dan took a look at the accessory and ended up disliking it because of the weak magnetic connection. Dan kept using the Leather Wallet despite its flaws, and after three months with the accessory, his opinion has changed and he wanted to share some new thoughts on it. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article119 comments
energous stock 19feb2021

Shares of Long-Range Wireless Charging Company Energous Nearly Double Today on Years-Old Rumors of Apple Partnership

Friday February 19, 2021 1:26 pm PST by
Shares of Energous, a company developing long-range RF-based charging technology under the name "WattUp," nearly doubled today, apparently driven by a Bloomberg report this morning indicating that Apple has been working on a MagSafe battery pack for its iPhone 12 lineup. The story was kicked off earlier this week when MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered a non-specific reference to an...
Read Full Article45 comments
Top Stories 47 Feature

Top Stories: More iOS 14.5 Beta Changes, iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Watch Charging Issue Fixed

Saturday February 20, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to tweak things during the iOS 14.5 beta testing period, and it looks like there will be some nice changes coming in the update when it's released to the public in a month or so. This week also saw the release of a watchOS bug fix update for Series 5 and Series SE owners, addressing a serious issue where their watches may not charge after entering Power Reserve mode,...
Read Full Article9 comments
tradfri shortcut button 2

HomeKit Support Rolling Out to IKEA's TRADFRI Motion Sensor and Shortcut Button

Friday February 19, 2021 3:24 am PST by
IKEA is rolling out Apple HomeKit support for the Motion sensor and Shortcut button in its TRÅDFRI range of smart home products, according to release notes for an upcoming Gateway software update. First spotted by Dutch blog iCulture, the next Gateway firmware version (1.13.21) coming down the line will include HomeKit support for the sensor and button, allowing the accessories to be used to ...
Read Full Article37 comments
magsafe charging brick feature

Bloomberg: Apple Working on MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Friday February 19, 2021 3:37 am PST by
Apple is working on a magnetic battery pack attachment for iPhone 12, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has been developing the attachment for at least a year and it has been scheduled to launch in the months following the release of the iPhone 12 line, according to people with knowledge of the product. The iPhone 12 models were introduced in October. The battery ...
Read Full Article43 comments
Screen Shot 4

Bloomberg: Apple Hiring Engineers to Work on 6G Wireless Connectivity

Thursday February 18, 2021 4:21 am PST by
Apple is hiring engineers to work on next-generation 6G wireless technology, based on job listings spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The listings are for positions at Apple's offices in Silicon Valley and San Diego, where the company works on wireless technology development and chip design, according to Gurman's report. "You will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next...
Read Full Article54 comments