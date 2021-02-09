Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 With Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the third update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2.1 comes a little over a week after the release of macOS 11.2.



The new ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.1 addresses an issue that could prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.