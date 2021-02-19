MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Executive Laptop Backpack and AirPods Max Shield Case From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple accessory bundle that includes a Pro Executive Laptop Backpack and an AirPods Max Shield Case.



The Pro Executive Backpack, priced at $389, merges the functionality of a backpack with the style of a professional leather briefcase. It is made from black ballistic nylon with a full-grain leather accent that's available in chocolate, gray, black, or crimson.

There are two main compartments. The front chamber is designed to hold all of the items needed for a day at the office, while the back chamber zips down and can hold a MacBook, iPad , or documents. The backpack can be paired with an optional Executive Folio that serves a as a sleeve for a MacBook. The Pro Backpack is compatible with all of Apple's MacBook models, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro.



When set down, the backpack is designed to stay upright to make the items inside easier to access, and there are padded shoulder straps and a back slot for using with a suitcase. Along with the main compartments, where are two large side pockets, a deep front pocket, and two front panel zip pockets accessible when the backpack is swung down from a shoulder.



Available starting at $89, the AirPods Max Shield Case is the case that Apple should have offered with the AirPods Max instead of the Smart Case, which has turned out to be unpopular with ‌AirPods Max‌ owners. Unlike the default Smart Case, the ‌AirPods Max‌ Shield Case from WaterField Designs offers complete protection for the ‌AirPods Max‌.

The ‌AirPods Max‌ Shield Case is ideal if you need to tuck your ‌AirPods Max‌ away in a backpack or bag for travel. It has three layers of protection along with a soft, plush interior that protects the ‌AirPods Max‌ from scratches. Waterproof zippers are included to protect against accidental water damage, and the zippers can be just partially closed to allow for charging in the case.



There's an interior pocket to hold a power adapter or other accessories, a stretchy mesh back pocket, and an easy-access panel at the front. A nylon loop at the top can be added to a carabiner or used as a handle. A built-in Magnetic Butterfly feature is designed to put the ‌AirPods Max‌ in low-power mode when they're placed in the case in order to save battery life, plus it serves as a separator between the ear cups.



There are several leather variants priced at $99, along with four vegan options in water-resistant Forza fabric that are available for $89. Both versions are identical with the exception of the outer material. There's a chocolate/waxed leather model and three with leather and ballistic nylon in blue black and crimson. Vegan models come in black, green, red, and blue.



