MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Executive Laptop Backpack and AirPods Max Shield Case From WaterField Designs

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple accessory bundle that includes a Pro Executive Laptop Backpack and an AirPods Max Shield Case.

airpods max shield case thumb
This ‌giveaway‌ is unique because both of these products were created through WaterField Designs' Community Design process, where the company gets feedback from customers throughout the design and prototyping process so that the resulting product addresses the most important customer needs.

waterfield designs executive backpack 1
The Pro Executive Backpack, priced at $389, merges the functionality of a backpack with the style of a professional leather briefcase. It is made from black ballistic nylon with a full-grain leather accent that's available in chocolate, gray, black, or crimson.


There are two main compartments. The front chamber is designed to hold all of the items needed for a day at the office, while the back chamber zips down and can hold a MacBook, iPad, or documents. The backpack can be paired with an optional Executive Folio that serves a as a sleeve for a MacBook. The Pro Backpack is compatible with all of Apple's MacBook models, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

waterfield designs executive backpack 2
When set down, the backpack is designed to stay upright to make the items inside easier to access, and there are padded shoulder straps and a back slot for using with a suitcase. Along with the main compartments, where are two large side pockets, a deep front pocket, and two front panel zip pockets accessible when the backpack is swung down from a shoulder.

waterfield designs executive backpack 3
Available starting at $89, the AirPods Max Shield Case is the case that Apple should have offered with the AirPods Max instead of the Smart Case, which has turned out to be unpopular with ‌AirPods Max‌ owners. Unlike the default Smart Case, the ‌AirPods Max‌ Shield Case from WaterField Designs offers complete protection for the ‌AirPods Max‌.


The ‌AirPods Max‌ Shield Case is ideal if you need to tuck your ‌AirPods Max‌ away in a backpack or bag for travel. It has three layers of protection along with a soft, plush interior that protects the ‌AirPods Max‌ from scratches. Waterproof zippers are included to protect against accidental water damage, and the zippers can be just partially closed to allow for charging in the case.

waterfield design airpods max case 2
There's an interior pocket to hold a power adapter or other accessories, a stretchy mesh back pocket, and an easy-access panel at the front. A nylon loop at the top can be added to a carabiner or used as a handle. A built-in Magnetic Butterfly feature is designed to put the ‌AirPods Max‌ in low-power mode when they're placed in the case in order to save battery life, plus it serves as a separator between the ear cups.

waterfield design airpods max
There are several leather variants priced at $99, along with four vegan options in water-resistant Forza fabric that are available for $89. Both versions are identical with the exception of the outer material. There's a chocolate/waxed leather model and three with leather and ballistic nylon in blue black and crimson. Vegan models come in black, green, red, and blue.

waterfield design shield case vegan
We have a Pro Executive Backpack and ‌AirPods Max‌ Shield Case to give away to one MacRumors reader. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

WaterField Designs Giveaway
The contest will run from today (February 19) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 26. The winner will be chosen randomly on February 26 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

that case is almost as hideous as the bikini case
Nice looking backpack, although it is overpriced, in my opinion.
