Clubhouse Reportedly Surpasses 8 Million App Store Downloads

Clubhouse, the online audio app that has become a social sensation, has reportedly surpassed eight million iOS App Store downloads, according to data from App Annie (via TechCrunch).

The app, best described as a place to hold public group FaceTime-like audio calls, is currently iOS exclusive, although an Android counterpart is in the works. The app requires users to be invited to the app to use it, making it somewhat exclusive for users who are lucky enough to have an account. The data from App Annie shows that as of February 1, the app had obtained 3.5 million downloads. A little more than two weeks later, that number more than doubled to 8.1 million.

Estimates beyond App Annie indicate that downloads for the app could be as high as 10 million. The significant uptick in downloads could be attributed to appearances on the app by Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Clubhouse, when contacted for comment on the statistics by TechCrunch, says that it doesn't disclose user numbers.