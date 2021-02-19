Apple TV+ Series 'Physical' Starring Rose Byrne Coming This Summer

Apple today shared additional details on upcoming Apple TV+ series "Physical," which Apple says is "coming soon." There are 10 episodes of "Physical," with the show described as a dark comedy.



Set in 1980s San Diego, "Physical" follows Sheila Rubin, a dutiful housewife supporting her husband's political aspirations. She becomes hooked on exercise and starts a business taping fitness videos. From the show's description:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image... that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) -- the female lifestyle guru.

"Physical" stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, and Rory Scovel as her husband Danny. The show was created by Annie Weisman, who has worked on shows like "About a Boy," "Suburgatory," "I Feel Bad," and "Desperate Housewives."

Apple has not provided a specific release date for "Physical," but says the series will premiere in summer 2021.