Apple Donating to Texas Relief Efforts
Apple CEO Tim Cook tonight announced that Apple plans to donate to local, community-based organizations across Texas to support relief efforts in the state.
Texas has been enduring harsh winter weather this week, with freezing temperatures and snow. The infrastructure has been unable to keep up with energy demands, and power has been out across much of the state.
Our hearts are with everyone across Texas and around the US, including many of our team members, as they endure the impact of the harsh winter storms. Apple will be making a financial contribution to local, community-based organizations to support their relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 19, 2021
Millions of people have been without electricity in cold temperatures, and in some areas, the water has become unsafe due to electrical failures. Pipes have also burst due to the extreme temperatures and lack of heat, leading to flooding in some homes.
Apple often donates money during natural disasters and has donated several times to fund wildfire relief in California over the course of the last year.
Top Rated Comments
...or some G5 rack servers. Those things ran hot!
They should donate some 2016 Intel MacBooks to use as space heaters :)
Makes me wonder just -which- computer they made consumed the most power.
Doesn’t matter cause someone that’s paid by taxes is enjoying Cancun. Glad Apple stepped in.
Tax write-off.