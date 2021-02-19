Apple Donating to Texas Relief Efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook tonight announced that Apple plans to donate to local, community-based organizations across Texas to support relief efforts in the state.

AP Houston, Texas on February 15. Image credit: Houston Chronicle

Texas has been enduring harsh winter weather this week, with freezing temperatures and snow. The infrastructure has been unable to keep up with energy demands, and power has been out across much of the state.

Our hearts are with everyone across Texas and around the US, including many of our team members, as they endure the impact of the harsh winter storms. Apple will be making a financial contribution to local, community-based organizations to support their relief efforts. — ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) February 19, 2021

Millions of people have been without electricity in cold temperatures, and in some areas, the water has become unsafe due to electrical failures. Pipes have also burst due to the extreme temperatures and lack of heat, leading to flooding in some homes.

Apple often donates money during natural disasters and has donated several times to fund wildfire relief in California over the course of the last year.