Twitter Expands Support for DM Voice Messages on iOS and Android to India

Starting today, Twitter users in India will have the ability to send voice messages in their Twitter DMs that are up to 140 seconds long, the company announced (via The Hindu).



Twitter says the rollout in India will be conducted in phases, so not all users will see the feature straight away. For users who do, there’ll be a new icon that replaces the typical "Send" button within existing or new chats on iOS and Android that starts the recording. Once you begin recording, Twitter starts a countdown from 140 seconds until you press stop, or the time runs out. Before you send the audio message, Twitter does offer you the ability to listen to the recording.

The ability to record and send messages is currently only available on iOS and Android, while users on the web can only so far listen to recordings. With the rollout in India today, Android Central reports the feature is now available in three countries: India, Brazil, and Japan.

Twitter announced plans to bring voice messages to chat last year as part of its effort to offer users more options to "express themselves in conversations." Support for voice messages follows the rollout of audio tweets in June, and recent testing of audio group room chats called "Spaces."