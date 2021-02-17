iPhone 12 Pro Max Named Most Popular 5G Smartphone in United States
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max held the title of most popular 5G smartphone in 49 of 50 U.S. states as of January 2021, according to PCMag, citing data from Speedtest.net parent company Ookla and research firm M Science.
The methodology behind the rankings:
M Science directly tracks sales, and gave us cumulative sales figures up until Jan. 23. Ookla looks at the usage of its Speedtest apps on consumers' phones, and gave us data for tests taken in January. They agree that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular 5G phone in the US.
The standard iPhone 12 Pro was the most popular 5G smartphone in Vermont and the Washington, D.C. capital region, the report claims.
While the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro took the top three spots in the rankings, the smaller iPhone 12 mini was far less popular, in line with reports indicating that the 5.4-inch device has faced lackluster sales. Samsung's Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra rounded out the top five best-selling 5G smartphones.
iPhone 12 models support ultra-fast mmWave 5G in the United States, and rumors suggest that iPhone 13 models will expand mmWave support to additional countries.
Top Rated Comments
iPhone 12S will take over the smartphone world in 2021-2022. Cannot wait till September for the announcement.
Hardly see any android users here in Australia, wonder why. ???
And don't tell me battery life. I am just shy of a power user most days and this Mini has held its own as well or better than my 11 Pro did.
This is exactly where I was (ended up with the mini and I love it). I'm not surprised the Max is a top seller, especially when it stands alone with the best features. However, the regular 12 if nothing else plays the psychological/marketing "medium" tier very well, with medium price, medium size, and medium features. Even if many people may be more satisfied going to one extreme or the other, they still often choose the medium because they feel it is the most versatile and carries the least potential for post-purchase regret. Exhibit A: the crossover automobile era. They suck at many things, but they're at least somewhat versatile and low-risk, so everyone keeps buying. Exhibit B: the index fund investment era. They have zero chance of beating the market, but they're a safe long-term play for hands-off types. Risk aversion almost sells itself these days.
It's interesting to me that the regular 12 is so much more popular than the Mini. It wasn't even in the running for me. I either wanted the Pro feature set, or I wanted the small form factor. Why would I want a marginally bigger phone castrated of the features of the identically sized Pro?
And don't tell me battery life. I am just shy of a power user most days and this Mini has held its own as well or better than my 11 Pro did.