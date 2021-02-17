Apple Pay With Express Transit Mode Coming Soon to San Francisco Bay Area's Clipper Card

The Clipper card, used for transit in the San Francisco Bay Area, appears set to gain support for Apple Pay with Express Transit mode in the near future.



With ‌Apple Pay‌ integration, Clipper cards will be able to be added to iPhone and Apple Watch and used for BART, Caltrain, Muni, VTA and more. Express Transit Mode will be supported, which means transit can be authenticated with just a tap, and no need to use Face ID, Touch ID, or touch a vending machine.

Though BART and Muni will offer tap authentication, Apple says that using the Clipper card with ‌Apple Pay‌ on SFMTA cable cars and other transit services with handheld card readers will require authentication with Face ID, ‌Touch ID‌, or a passcode.

Apple has set up an Apple Pay website for the Clipper card, allowing those in the San Francisco Bay Area to be notified when the ‌Apple Pay‌ feature launches.