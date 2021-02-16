Apple Says Some iPhone 12 Hardware Issues Will No Longer Require Replacing the Entire Device

Apple today informed Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will be introducing a new same-unit repair method for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models exhibiting certain issues that would typically require a whole-unit replacement.



In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models that are unable to be powered on or are experiencing issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or the enclosure of the device, such as cracked rear glass.

Apple Authorized Service Providers (and likely Genius Bars) will have a new "iPhone Rear System" part available to them that consists of the rear enclosure of an iPhone model with all components except the display and rear camera, including the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth.

If a customer has an iPhone 12 mini with cracked rear glass, for example, technicians will be able to replace the entire rear portion of the device, with the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. For this reason, the customer's display and rear camera must be free of damage or functional failures in order for their device to qualify for this same-unit repair method, according to Apple.

The new repair method will be available in all countries and regions where the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are sold, according to Apple. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models do not appear to be eligible at this time.

In its memo, Apple said this move supports the company's ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of every product it sells.