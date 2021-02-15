Employment Questionnaire Filled in By Steve Jobs Going Up for Auction

An online auction to sell off a rare employment questionnaire filled out by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs opens later this month.



Jobs filled out the application in 1973, just after dropping out of Reed College, where he attended school for approximately six months and then audited classes for another year and a half.

On the document, Jobs lists "english lit" as his major, and Reed College as his address. He lists "Computer" and "Calculator" as skills, along with "Design" and "Tech," and says that he has special abilities that include "Electronics" and digital "Tech or Design Engineer."

A year later Jobs joined Atari as a technician, where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

It was previously sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000.

The online auction is being hosted by Charterfields, on the instructions of Begbies Traynor and Inquesta, liquidators of Sourcechain Technologies Limited. It kicks off on February 24 and will end on March 24.