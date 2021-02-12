MacRumors Giveaway: Win a USB-C HDMI Dock With 94W Charging From CalDigit

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with CalDigit to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a USB-C HDMI Dock that's compatible with Apple's USB-C Macs and iPads.



Unlike most Thunderbolt docks on the market, CalDigit's USB-C HDMI Dock provides up to 94W for charging a MacBook, which means that it has enough power to facilitate charging even the 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speeds. Most other docks top out at 87W.



Priced at $219.99, the USB-C HDMI Dock offers a total of 10 ports, including a Thunderbolt 3 port, two HDMI 2.0b ports, one 10Gb/s USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports that support transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s, an SD Card Reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and an Audio In/Out Combo Jack.

play

CalDigit's USB-C HDMI Dock is compatible with all Thunderbolt and USB-C laptops, so it will work with all of Apple's modern computers. It is also compatible with the USB-C iPad Pro models and the fourth-generation iPad Air , which is equipped with USB-C.



As a universal dock option, when paired with a Thunderbolt 3 laptop, the HDMI USB-C Dock offers a full 40Gb/s performance, and when connected to a USB-C laptop, it offers 10Gb/s performance. It is also compatible with machines that have Thunderbolt 4 ports.



With a Thunderbolt connection, the dock supports two 4K 60Hz displays through the HDMI 2.0 ports, while USB-C users can connect dual 2K 30Hz monitors or a single 4K 30Hz monitor. M1 Mac users can connect a single external monitor up to 4K 60Hz.



The HDMI USB-C Dock offers a few other bells and whistles. With CalDigit's software, all external drives connected to the dock can be ejected with a click, and it supports standalone charging so you can charge accessories like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch at up to 7.5W with no laptop connected.



We have five of the HDMI USB-C Docks to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (February 12) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 19. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 19 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.