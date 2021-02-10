Deals: Catch Up on the Latest Sales With Discounts on Hyper USB-C Hubs, Apple's MagSafe Charger ($5 Off), and More

Today we're tracking a few deals, including sales on USB-C hubs from Hyper, the first notable discount on Apple's MagSafe Charger, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and more.

Hyper

Hyper is discounting a wide variety of USB-C hubs and accessories that pair perfectly with the newest MacBook Pro models. Sales on these devices are hitting at $20 off across the board, although the HyperDrive 4-in-1 USB-C Hub is seeing only a $10 discount.

Hyper's hubs plug into one (or both) of the MacBook Pro's USB-C ports, providing extra ports like HDMI, microSD, USB-A, and more. There are also options that connect to the iPad Pro and provide similar port additions, and even include a 3.5mm headphone jack.



MagSafe Charger

Apple launched the MagSafe Charger last year alongside the new iPhone 12 line of smartphones. The device is a wireless charger that aligns perfectly with the latest iPhones, but it'll still work with iPhone 8 and later devices.

Today on Amazon we're seeing one of the first discounts on the accessory, priced at $34.00, down from $39.00.

Although this is just a $5 discount, Apple's first party accessories typically don't see steep markdowns this early in their lifespan.



Apple Watch Series 6

Next, you can get the (Product)RED 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $339.00, down from $399.00. The Space Gray and Blue color options are slightly higher at $349.00, but all are in stock and ready to ship today.

This is $10 off from the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the Apple Watch Series 6, so it's a solid deal if you're shopping for the wearable in February. In regards to 44mm GPS models, you'll find about $49 off the Blue and (Product)RED color options.



Magic Keyboard

Lastly, Amazon is still discounting a few of Apple's keyboards for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, with the best sale centering on the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is still the lowest price we've ever tracked for this Magic Keyboard, which can also be used with the fourth generation iPad Air.

You can also get the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but this discount isn't quite as steep. It's priced at $329.70, down from $349.00. Both versions of the Magic Keyboard provide a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a new floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

For even more deals related to the iPad, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Additionally, our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.