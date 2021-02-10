Skip to Content

Apple Outlines App Store Pricing Changes for Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Germany, and South Korea

by

Apple today informed developers about some upcoming pricing changes for apps and in-app purchases in Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Germany, and South Korea, with Apple introducing a new VAT in some countries and adjusting pricing in others.

Apple says that when taxes or foreign exchange rates change, prices on the App Store in certain regions and some proceeds need to be adjusted. In Zimbabwe and Cameroon, proceeds will be adjusted and proceeds will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

  • Cameroon - New value-added tax of 19.25%
  • Zimbabwe - New value-added tax of 14.5%

In Germany and South Korea, prices of apps and in-app purchases are increasing, but auto-renewable subscription prices will remain the same.

  • Germany - Value-added tax rate reversion to 19% after temporary decrease to 16%. ‌App Store‌ pricing will not change.
  • South Korea - Prices of alternative tiers for apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will be adjusted to allow for additional locally relevant pricing conventions.

When the changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps for developers will be updated, and app pricing can be changed any time using ‌App Store‌ Connect. Full pricing changes are available on Apple's site. [PDF]

