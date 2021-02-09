Skip to Content

Facebook and Instagram Link Previews Would Break EU Privacy Law, Say Security Researchers

by

A follow-up report by security researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk has alleged that Facebook Messenger and Instagram are collecting and using data from link previews in a way that would breach European privacy law.

facebook messenger icon new

In October last year, Bakry and Mysk revealed that link previews in popular messaging apps can lead to security and privacy issues on iOS and Android. It was discovered that apps could leak IP addresses, expose links sent in end-to-end encrypted chats, download large files without users' consent, and copy private data through link previews.

In that report, Bakry and Mysk found that Facebook Messenger and Instagram behaved unlike other messaging apps in that they downloaded the entire contents of any link to its servers, regardless of size. When questioned about this unusual behavior, Facebook reportedly said that it considers this to be "working as intended."

Copies of link preview data kept on external servers could be subject to breaches or misuse, which may be particularly concerning for users who send links to sensitive or confidential private data such as business documents, bills, contracts, or medical records.

Now, Bakry and Mysk have found that Facebook has recently stopped generating link previews in Messenger and Instagram for users in Europe to comply with the European Union's ePrivacy Directive. The change also applies to users outside Europe if they communicate with someone in the region.

messenger link previewsLinks sent in Facebook Messenger as seen in Europe and other regions

The researchers suggest that since Europe has "some of the most robust privacy laws" and Facebook has now removed link previews seemingly to comply with the legislation, the company must have been using the data from link previews in a way that would breach the ePrivacy Directive.

It is an implicit confirmation that Facebook's handling of link previews in Messenger and Instagram did not conform to privacy regulations in Europe, otherwise they wouldn't have disabled the feature... Stopping this service in Europe strongly hints that Facebook may be using this content for purposes other than generating previews.

Bakry and Mysk believe that Facebook's link previews may have infringed on articles 4:1a, 4:2, and 5:3 of the ePrivacy Directive. These articles include the requirement that personal data can only be accessed by authorized personnel for legal purposes, the need to inform users of the risks of a data breach, and the need to gain user consent having been provided with "clear and comprehensive information" about how data is collected.

As links may relate to personal data, the ePrivacy Directive prevents Facebook from storing, processing, or using this information without explicit consent from users in the EU. Facebook would also have to make it clear to users why it is downloading the contents of link previews prior to requesting consent.

Bakry and Mysk have demonstrated that Facebook servers download and store the content of links sent through its apps, and if the same link is sent a second time, Facebook generates a link preview without downloading the contents of the link. This purportedly indicates that the content is stored or cached by Facebook and is proven by the amount of data that is uploaded from a user's device.

Link previews continue to be available in Messenger and Instagram for users outside Europe. Facebook's current Terms of Service state that any content users share through any of Facebook's services will be used for various purposes such as personalizing content, ads, making suggestions, and learning about users, both on and off Facebook's products. In Europe, this use of personal data now requires explicit consent from users even if it is approved by Facebook's Terms of Service.

Facebook disabled link previews for users in Europe to comply with new privacy regulations. This confirms our privacy concerns that sending links to private files in Messenger and Instagram is unsafe. While Facebook did disable link previews in Europe, users in other regions should refrain from sending links through either of these apps. The better option would be to switch to other messaging apps which respect user privacy in all parts of the world alike.

Bakry and Mysk are now actively recommending that users outside Europe do not send links in Messenger or Instagram due to privacy concerns, and have even suggested that users move to other messaging apps entirely.

Beyond link previews, the researchers have previously investigated popular iPhone and iPad apps "snooping" on iOS pasteboard data and HTTP security vulnerabilities in TikTok.

Tags: Facebook, Instagram

Top Rated Comments

Matthew.H Avatar
Matthew.H
38 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Why does this not surprise me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pangalactic Avatar
Pangalactic
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Waiting for the Facebook reply "But tracking and data mining is good for you! It is privacy that violates your...ehmm...advertising potential!"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mike_Trivisonno Avatar
Mike_Trivisonno
37 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Honestly, what the heck is wrong with these companies? They are so weird and creepy. Can't they just stop stalking their users? Just quit it. People want advanced technology, not cyber-stalking freaks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
luvbug Avatar
luvbug
36 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Evil, just simply evil. Scumbags extraordinaire.
.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 1989 others Avatar
and 1989 others
36 minutes ago at 05:40 am
What is more curious, is that day by day we have story after story of the FB group misusing data, mining data, selling personal data, building profiles of individual for nefarious means, manipulating the political sphere etc etc...

And YET people still use the services every single day.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mike_Trivisonno Avatar
Mike_Trivisonno
36 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I like the last names of the authors: bakery and music. lol.:D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
intel m1 slide 1

Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks

Saturday February 6, 2021 3:17 pm PST by
Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs, Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved. In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article510 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article193 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article214 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
iphone12magsafe

Medical Doctors Underline Potential Risk of iPhone 12 Interference With Pacemakers

Sunday February 7, 2021 4:11 am PST by
Apple's warning to keep the iPhone 12 away from cardiac devices due to electromagnetic interference was further underlined by U.S. cardiologists this week in a new report (via NBC25 News). Apple's iPhone 12 series includes an array of magnets that help align the phone on Apple's MagSafe charging accessory to maximize charging, and Apple already advises users with implanted pacemakers and...
Read Full Article148 comments
Top Stories 46 Feature

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Beta, macOS 11.2 Released, VR Headset and Apple Car Rumors

Saturday February 6, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was a big week for software this week, with Apple kicking off a new round of betas for its operating systems with plenty of tweaks and changes in iOS 14.5 and related updates. We also saw the public release of macOS 11.2, which trailed last week's release of iOS 14.4. In other news, we got some significant new rumors about Apple's VR headset project and the Apple Car, while over on our...
Read Full Article15 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article270 comments
siri default music service ios 14 5 beta

Siri Setting in iOS 14.5 Beta Lets Users Select Default Music Streaming Service

Monday February 8, 2021 4:09 am PST by
Apple last week released beta versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers and public beta testers, and among a number of new features, Apple has added the ability to set a default music streaming service when using Siri to play songs. Image via Reddit user matejamm1 First spotted by Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5, you are given the ...
Read Full Article58 comments
Flurry Valentine Deal

Valentine's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and a Wide Variety of Apple Accessories

Friday February 5, 2021 7:03 am PST by
We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article7 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar