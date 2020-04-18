MacRumors
Security Researchers Take Advantage of Insecure HTTP to Display Fake Videos on TikTok

Saturday April 18, 2020 6:55 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

An investigation by Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk has revealed that backwards-compatible support for HTTP in iOS and Android is allowing data from popular apps such as TikTok to be intercepted and altered.


While most apps have made the transition to HTTPS, the research discovered that TikTok on iOS and Android still uses unencrypted HTTP to download media content. Consequently, TikTok inherits all of the known and well-documented HTTP vulnerabilities.

Apple introduced App Transport Security in iOS 9, requiring all HTTP connections to use encrypted HTTPS. Google similarly changed the default network security configuration in Android Pie to block all plaintext HTTP traffic. HTTP vulnerabilities still exist, however, since Apple and Google continue provide a way for developers to opt-out of HTTPS for backwards-compatibility.


The investigation proved that it is possible to successfully intercept TikTok traffic and fool the app to show fake videos as if they were published by popular and verified accounts. Any router between the TikTok app and TikTok's servers can easily expose a user's watch history, and change profile photos and videos. While only users connected to the router will see the malicious content, the research suggests that if a popular DNS server was hacked to include a corrupt DNS record, media data could be changed on a large scale.

Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
27 minutes ago at 07:18 am


...since Apple and Google continue provide a way for developers to opt-out of HTTPS for backwards-compatibility.

Here's the real problem. I recently submitted an app and when you want to opt-out, you have to give a very good reason. Privacy-first Apple should have ended backwards-compatibility years ago. For any serious developer, there is no good reason not to use HTTPS, simple SSL certificates (which are fine for encryption) have always been cheap and now they're even free with Let's Encrypt.
Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article838 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article205 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article88 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article83 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article115 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce New 'iPhone SE' Today With Pricing Starting at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 7:29 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored successor to the iPhone SE will be announced at 8 a.m. Pacific Time aka 11 a.m. Eastern Time today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would line up with a tweet from Prosser a few weeks ago that claimed the device would be announced on April 15. Prosser adds that the device will be called the "iPhone SE" and start at $399 in the...
Read Full Article172 comments

Logitech Keyboard Cases With Trackpad for 7th-Generation iPad and iPad Air Now Available

Wednesday April 15, 2020 11:15 am PDT by Juli Clover
When Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, which is now on sale, Logitech also introduced new keyboard cases with trackpads that are designed for the 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. As of today, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad and the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air can be ...
Read Full Article85 comments

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums

Tuesday April 14, 2020 3:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Hundreds of thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold or given away for free on the dark web and hacker forums, according to a new report by BleepingComputer. Zoom has surged in popularity in recent weeks as the number of people working from home has increased, but concerns about the videoconferencing app's security have also made the headlines. However, the availability of Zoom accounts on...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Offering $700 Kit to Add Wheels to the Mac Pro

Wednesday April 15, 2020 9:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced a Mac Pro Wheels kit designed for the Mac Pro, which adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. When adding wheels to the Mac Pro when making an initial purchase, Apple charges $400, but the standalone kit to be used after purchase is $300 more because the pre-purchase price includes the price of removing the $300 feet. Apple says the kit ...
Read Full Article222 comments

New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Now Available to Order, Deliveries Begin Next Week

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on Apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week. Apple previously said the Magic Keyboard would be available in May, so this news comes as a surprise. This is the accessory that Apple previously revealed last month, alongside the launch of the new 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The...
Read Full Article374 comments
