Skip to Content

Shazam Dolly Parton and Get Up to Five Free Months of Apple Music

by

Apple is offering up to a five-month free trial of Apple Music to new users of the streaming service, in a unique partnership with country music singer Dolly Parton.

apple music shazam dolly parton offer
Like previous Apple Music promotions, the offer is linked to Apple-owned Shazam, but this time with a difference. Viewers of yesterday's Super Bowl were invited to use Shazam to identify a Parton song played in a commercial to unlock the offer.

The song "5 to 9," a new spin on her hit classic "9 to 5," was played as part of a Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace. Parton posted details of the promotion on her Twitter account.

Users who missed the opportunity to Shazam the commercial can still take advantage of the free trial by following the link included in Parton's tweet.


The offer is valid in Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States.

Apple usually offers up to a three-month free trial of ‌Apple Music‌ to users who haven't subscribed to the service before, so this latest promotion represents one of its better deals. According to Apple, the promotional codes for this offer expire on March 31, 2021.

If after activating the deal you're not convinced, you can cancel your ‌Apple Music‌ subscription without losing your access to the service for the duration of the trial.

Shazam is a free download from the App Store [Direct Link].

(Via 9to5Mac.)

Tags: Shazam, Apple Music Guide

Top Rated Comments

atoqir Avatar
atoqir
34 minutes ago at 02:27 am
Oeh nice.

Great trick I use is making a new AppleID and activate a trial and then add the new user to my family sharing group. You can almost have infinite free trials this way. When the trial expires remove the user and repeat with a new promo.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
intel m1 slide 1

Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks

Saturday February 6, 2021 3:17 pm PST by
Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs, Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved. In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article432 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article201 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article255 comments
applewatchse

Apple Releases First watchOS 7.4 Public Beta With iPhone Unlocking Feature

Thursday February 4, 2021 2:51 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.4 update to public beta testers, with the new beta coming a few days after the release of the first developer beta. The ‌watchOS 7‌.4 update can be downloaded after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of iOS 14.5. After installing iOS 14.5, the watchOS 7.4 software should show up as long as you have the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article28 comments
Top Stories 46 Feature

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Beta, macOS 11.2 Released, VR Headset and Apple Car Rumors

Saturday February 6, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was a big week for software this week, with Apple kicking off a new round of betas for its operating systems with plenty of tweaks and changes in iOS 14.5 and related updates. We also saw the public release of macOS 11.2, which trailed last week's release of iOS 14.4. In other news, we got some significant new rumors about Apple's VR headset project and the Apple Car, while over on our...
Read Full Article14 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
iphone12magsafe

Medical Doctors Underline Potential Risk of iPhone 12 Interference With Pacemakers

Sunday February 7, 2021 4:11 am PST by
Apple's warning to keep the iPhone 12 away from cardiac devices due to electromagnetic interference was further underlined by U.S. cardiologists this week in a new report (via NBC25 News). Apple's iPhone 12 series includes an array of magnets that help align the phone on Apple's MagSafe charging accessory to maximize charging, and Apple already advises users with implanted pacemakers and...
Read Full Article122 comments
Flurry Valentine Deal

Valentine's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and a Wide Variety of Apple Accessories

Friday February 5, 2021 7:03 am PST by
We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article6 comments
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max

Blind Camera Comparison Video: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Wednesday February 3, 2021 12:55 pm PST by
Samsung in January debuted its latest flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a direct competitor to the iPhone 12 Pro Max that Apple introduced in October. In our latest YouTube video, we pitted the two smartphones against one another for a blind camera comparison. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the video up above and the photos in...
Read Full Article92 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar