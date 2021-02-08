Shazam Dolly Parton and Get Up to Five Free Months of Apple Music

Apple is offering up to a five-month free trial of Apple Music to new users of the streaming service, in a unique partnership with country music singer Dolly Parton.



Like previous Apple Music promotions, the offer is linked to Apple-owned Shazam, but this time with a difference. Viewers of yesterday's Super Bowl were invited to use Shazam to identify a Parton song played in a commercial to unlock the offer.

The song "5 to 9," a new spin on her hit classic "9 to 5," was played as part of a Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace. Parton posted details of the promotion on her Twitter account.

Users who missed the opportunity to Shazam the commercial can still take advantage of the free trial by following the link included in Parton's tweet.

.@Shazam #5to9 during tonight’s #SuperBowl to unlock a special surprise! You can also get up to 5 months of @AppleMusic free if you're a new subscriber ❤️ https://t.co/Vj5KuzZ0xo pic.twitter.com/8g0oiDpQuW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 7, 2021

The offer is valid in Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States.

Apple usually offers up to a three-month free trial of ‌Apple Music‌ to users who haven't subscribed to the service before, so this latest promotion represents one of its better deals. According to Apple, the promotional codes for this offer expire on March 31, 2021.

If after activating the deal you're not convinced, you can cancel your ‌Apple Music‌ subscription without losing your access to the service for the duration of the trial.

Shazam is a free download from the App Store [Direct Link].

