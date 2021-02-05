A Cappella Group Recreates Classic iPhone Ringtones

South Korean a cappella group MayTree today shared a video where they vocally recreate many of the most popular ringtones and sounds available on the iPhone.

play

The video highlights default ringtones like Opening (which is the default sound when a someone calls an ‌iPhone‌), Silk, and Uplift, plus it covers sounds like the battery charging, a message being received, and the screen locking.

Classic ringtones like the jarring "Alarm" tone, Xylophone, Timba, Strum, and Marimba are also included. As The Verge points out, the group also previously covered well-known Windows sounds.

play

All of the sounds in both the Windows and ‌iPhone‌ videos are spot on, and are well worth checking out. The Windows video is 30 seconds, while the ‌iPhone‌ version is just over a minute long.