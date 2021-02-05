A Cappella Group Recreates Classic iPhone Ringtones
South Korean a cappella group MayTree today shared a video where they vocally recreate many of the most popular ringtones and sounds available on the iPhone.
The video highlights default ringtones like Opening (which is the default sound when a someone calls an iPhone), Silk, and Uplift, plus it covers sounds like the battery charging, a message being received, and the screen locking.
Classic ringtones like the jarring "Alarm" tone, Xylophone, Timba, Strum, and Marimba are also included. As The Verge points out, the group also previously covered well-known Windows sounds.
All of the sounds in both the Windows and iPhone videos are spot on, and are well worth checking out. The Windows video is 30 seconds, while the iPhone version is just over a minute long.
Top Rated Comments
I checked in on this thread to see if somebody could possibly make a negative comment. Well done. Thanks for keeping the streak going.
Alright, all the people above saying this is brilliant and awesome and whatnot, you must have watched a different video than I did.