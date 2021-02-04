Deals: 32GB Apple TV 4K Gets Rare Discount, Available for $149.99 on Amazon ($29 Off)

Amazon today is discounting the 32GB Apple TV 4K to $149.99, down from $179.00. It's been months since we've seen any solid discounts on the Apple TV 4K, so Amazon's $29 markdown today is noteworthy if you're looking to purchase an Apple TV in early 2021.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This version of the Apple TV launched in 2017, introducing 4K and HDR support for the first time in Apple's set-top box. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and includes the TV app, which houses Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service.
The 64GB Apple TV 4K model is also seeing a discount on Amazon, and it's available for $189.99, down from $199.00. We are expected to see a new Apple TV model sometime in 2021, but any specific launch window is unclear.
I don't see how YouTube being pulled from a 9 year old unsupported product would have anything to do with a new Apple TV coming out.
While I own a 4K Apple TV and would like another for the media room, I'm concerned that this model may already be on the way out and perhaps best to wait till summer. Look at the news about YouTube pulling the app for the previous Apple TV as a harbinger of things to come: YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/03/youtube-apple-tv-third-generation/')