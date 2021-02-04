Deals: 32GB Apple TV 4K Gets Rare Discount, Available for $149.99 on Amazon ($29 Off)

Amazon today is discounting the 32GB Apple TV 4K to $149.99, down from $179.00. It's been months since we've seen any solid discounts on the Apple TV 4K, so Amazon's $29 markdown today is noteworthy if you're looking to purchase an Apple TV in early 2021.

This version of the Apple TV launched in 2017, introducing 4K and HDR support for the first time in Apple's set-top box. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and includes the TV app, which houses Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service.

The 64GB Apple TV 4K model is also seeing a discount on Amazon, and it's available for $189.99, down from $199.00. We are expected to see a new Apple TV model sometime in 2021, but any specific launch window is unclear.

