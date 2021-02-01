Apple Watch Unity Challenge Celebrating Black History Kicks Off Today

From today, Apple Watch owners can complete a new Apple Watch activity challenge in celebration of black history.



The Unity challenge, which is listed in the Activity app on the iPhone, asks users to close their Move rings seven times in a row during February.



Let's celebrate Black history this month and keep the momentum going all year long. To start, earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

Completing the challenge will award users with a unique badge viewable in the Awards section of the Activity app on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and Apple Watch.

In what seems to be a glitch, there are a few reports on Reddit of users having already been awarded the challenge, as if stats from the last week of January have mistakenly been taken into account.