Apple Extends Monthly Credit Deposits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through June

by

Apple TV+ subscribers have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll continue to be credited $4.99 for each month they've been charged for the service from February through June 2021.

Screen Shot 1
The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and can be used for games, movies, and other Apple services.

The last time Apple issued credits to ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers was in November 2020. On that occasion, the credits were deposited monthly through January 2021, so Apple is effectively extending the credits for another five months. As before, expect the amount to vary based on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ pricing in other countries.

Apple's email suggests the credits are being given to allow subscribers more time to check out the latest Apple original content, but it initially described the deposits as a thank you to users for subscribing to the service.

Back in October, ‌Apple TV+‌‌ subscribers who have free access to the service through an eligible device purchase beginning in September 2019 had their one-year trial extended until February 2021.

Top Rated Comments

svanstrom Avatar
svanstrom
26 minutes ago at 04:19 am
Thank you, Apple, for the email reminding me to cancel a service that I'm not using. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonie walker Avatar
tonie walker
1 hour ago at 03:34 am
thought it was a spam
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RayK Avatar
RayK
54 minutes ago at 03:52 am


Does it apply if I'm a Apple One subscriber ?

I got it and I am a Apple One subscriber.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
42 minutes ago at 04:03 am

To me this sounds like tv+ isn’t going as well as they hoped

I tried a bunch of stuff. Not for me. Way to much sjw tv. The non sjw tv wasn’t that good IMO

cancelled already

They basically can’t churn out content quickly enough given the pandemic. Refunding the cost of it is the least they could do for the people who would have benefited from the free trial but had otherwise migrated over to Apple One. Else, they would actually be paying more for all the services as a bundle compared to if they had subscribed to them individually.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
39 minutes ago at 04:06 am
I think ATV+ is destined to remain a niche service. In typical Apple fashion they’re doing their own thing: some TV shows and documentaries with progressive societal themes. And some movies. Definitely quality over quantity. While I very much do like their content, I’m afraid most people will not be compelled to subscribe and pay.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
