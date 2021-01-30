Apple Extends Monthly Credit Deposits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through June

Apple TV+ subscribers have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll continue to be credited $4.99 for each month they've been charged for the service from February through June 2021.



The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and can be used for games, movies, and other Apple services.

The last time Apple issued credits to ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers was in November 2020. On that occasion, the credits were deposited monthly through January 2021, so Apple is effectively extending the credits for another five months. As before, expect the amount to vary based on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ pricing in other countries.

Apple's email suggests the credits are being given to allow subscribers more time to check out the latest Apple original content, but it initially described the deposits as a thank you to users for subscribing to the service.

Back in October, ‌Apple TV+‌‌ subscribers who have free access to the service through an eligible device purchase beginning in September 2019 had their one-year trial extended until February 2021.