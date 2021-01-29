Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto to Star in Upcoming Apple TV+ WeWork Series 'WeCrashed'

Apple has given a series order to "WeCrashed," a limited series that will detail the the "greed-filled rise and inevitable fall" of WeWork, a startup that provides flexible shared workspaces for people.



"WeCrashed" is based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork," and it is set to star Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, both of whom will also serve as executive producers on the series.

Lee Eisenberg created the series, and it will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, known for "This is Us" and "Crazy Stupid Love."

In early 2019, WeWork was valued at close to $50 billion as it prepared for an IPO, but the company crashed after a series of articles highlighted mismanagement and odd behavior from then CEO Adam Neumann, who was quickly ousted. The IPO was canceled and the company's valuation plunged to $5 billion.

Apple has not provided details on a launch date, but "WeWork" joins upcoming titles that include "Lessons in Chemistry" with Brie Larson, "Kitbag" with Joaquin Phoenix, "Emancipation" with Will Smith, "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Leonardo DiCaprio, and "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" with Samuel L. Jackson.