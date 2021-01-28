Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Intel-Based 27-Inch iMac Released August 2020

Apple today began selling certified refurbished models of the latest Intel-based 27-inch iMac, originally released in August 2020, in the United States and Canada. Prices are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to brand new models.



The latest 27-inch iMac features a 5K display with True Tone and a nano-texture glass option, 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics options, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 8TB of storage, a higher-resolution 1080p camera, the Apple T2 security chip, and improved speakers and microphones.

Refurbished pricing starts at $1,529 for the base model 27-inch iMac with a 3.1GHz six-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, compared to regular pricing of $1,799. Two higher-end configurations are available as well, but supplies are limited and inventory will likely fluctuate.

Apple says all refurbished ‌iMac‌ models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box and all manuals and accessories, including a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable, power cord, and a polishing cloth. In our view, a refurbished iMac is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model.

Any refurbished Mac is covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and AppleCare+ can be purchased.

The major caveat here is that this is still an Intel-based iMac. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is planning to launch a new iMac this year with a next-generation Apple silicon chip and a similar design as the Pro Display XDR, including slimmer bezels, a flat back, and no metal chin below the display. Two sizes are expected.

If you are still considering the Intel-based model, keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished store, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup for the latest discounts.