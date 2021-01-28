Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Intel-Based 27-Inch iMac Released August 2020
Apple today began selling certified refurbished models of the latest Intel-based 27-inch iMac, originally released in August 2020, in the United States and Canada. Prices are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to brand new models.
The latest 27-inch iMac features a 5K display with True Tone and a nano-texture glass option, 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics options, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 8TB of storage, a higher-resolution 1080p camera, the Apple T2 security chip, and improved speakers and microphones.
Refurbished pricing starts at $1,529 for the base model 27-inch iMac with a 3.1GHz six-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, compared to regular pricing of $1,799. Two higher-end configurations are available as well, but supplies are limited and inventory will likely fluctuate.
Apple says all refurbished iMac models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box and all manuals and accessories, including a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, Lightning to USB cable, power cord, and a polishing cloth. In our view, a refurbished iMac is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model.
Any refurbished Mac is covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and AppleCare+ can be purchased.
The major caveat here is that this is still an Intel-based iMac. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple is planning to launch a new iMac this year with a next-generation Apple silicon chip and a similar design as the Pro Display XDR, including slimmer bezels, a flat back, and no metal chin below the display. Two sizes are expected.
If you are still considering the Intel-based model, keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished store, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup for the latest discounts.
Just wait for the A4; then you'll get that crisp iPhone 4 speed.
I really wanted to replace my MBP with a new iMac.
Figured it would be an easy upgrade, but now that Apple designs their own chips I find that waiting is a better option.
Only issue now is how long, and do I really want the 1st gen A1 iMac lol...
Thankfully my iPad Pro does everything I need.
good start if you must have an Intel machine - not the fire sale we might see later in the year
I buy all my iMac/Laptops from the Apple Refurb store - never had an issue
I think the 1st gen MacBook Air and Pro have proven to be amazing. Also to be honest unless the iMac has gone through a complete redesign it's really not "1st Gen" since it's only a change in processors. You're not really being a guinea pig with a new processor as opposed to redesign hardware. I would say go for it.
