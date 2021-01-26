Gemini 2 for Mac Gains Real-Time Duplicate Files Monitor With Alerts

MacPaw, the developers behind the Setapp store, have released a major update to their award-winning duplicate finder app, Gemini 2, in the form of a real-time duplicates monitor.



The Duplicates Monitor, which appears as a menu bar item and runs in the background, identifies identical files as they're added to macOS, including pictures, videos, documents, and audio files.

When a duplicate is recognized, Duplicates Monitor immediately notifies users about the new unwanted copy, presenting them with an option to remove the duplicate files, before they start cluttering Mac disk space.

If the user skips the alert, they still have the opportunity to go back to the last three instances when the duplicates were created via the Gemini 2 app, since the Duplicates Monitor only watches for unwanted copies in the locations that have been cleaned with Gemini 2.



"Duplicate files not only occupy valuable disk space but also make the system slow. For large amounts of duplicates, the scanning process can be time-consuming and resource-demanding," says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw. "With the Duplicates Monitor, users will now be able to keep the duplicate files to a minimum, making their Macs faster and more organized and sparing disk space for things that really matter."

The Duplicates Monitor is a free update for existing Gemini 2 users and will be available starting today. Gemini 2 is available on the Mac App Store and the MacPaw website, and is also available in Setapp, the subscription-based service for macOS applications, which has plans starting at $9.99 a month.